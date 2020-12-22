İstanbul 15°
Star Wars filmleri hangi sırayla izlenmeli? Yıldız Savaşları film izleme sırası

Star Wars filmlerinin oldukça çok olması sebebi ile izleyiciler önce hangi filmi izleyecekleri konusunda kafa karışıklığı yaşamaktadır. Filmlerin vizyon sıraları ile olayların oluş sırasına göre sıralamaları aşağıda yer almaktadır.

22 Aralık 2020 Salı 15:16
Star Wars filmleri hangi sırayla izlenmeli? Yıldız Savaşları film izleme sırası
Takip Et:

Star Wars izlemek isteyen ancak bu kadar çok film arasında nereden başlayacağını bilemeyen kişiler için hangi filmden başlayarak izlemenin daha iyi olacağını merak etmektedir. İşte Star Wars’ı izlemeye nerden başlanması gerektiğinin cevabı..

Star Wars Hangi Sırayla İzlenmeli?

Bölüm 4: A New Hope (1977)

Rogue One (2016)

Bölüm 5: The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Bölüm 1: The Phantom Menace (1999)

Bölüm 2: Attack of the Clones (2002)

Bölüm 3: Revenge of the Sith (2005)

Solo (2018)

Bölüm 6: Retun of the Jedi (1983)

The Mandalorian (2019)

Bölüm 7: The Force Awakens (2015)

Bölüm 8: The Last Jedi (2017)

Bölüm 9: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

1.A New Hope

Star Wars’ın ilk filmi olan A New Hope seride 4.sırada yer alsa da olay sıralamasında ilk başı anlaşması nedeniyle önce izlenmesi gereken filmdir.

2.Rogue One

A New Hope filminin öncesini anlatan yapım Death Star’ın hikayesini anlatan bir yan öykü niteliği taşımaktadır.

3.The Empire Strikes Back

Luke ve Yoda’nın jedi çalışmalarına başladığo ve Han Solo’nun prenses ile maceralarını anlattığı filmde Dart Vader’da yer almaktadır.

4.The Phantom Menace

Kenobi’nin hayatının ele alındığı filmde o ve ustası Jinn’in yaşamı anlatılmaktadır. Bol bol ışın kılıcı düellosu içeren filmde senato toplantısından da sahneler çoktur.

5.Attack of the Clones

Serinin en önemli filmlerinden birisi olan Attack of the Clones ‘da Darth Vader’ın geçmişi anlatılmaktadır. Yalnızca kötü yönü ile bilinen Darth Vader’ın nasıl kötüye dönüştüğü ve onu kötü olmaya iten sebepler filmde ele alınmaktadır. Ayrıca klon ordusu da bu bölümdedir.

6. Revenge of The Sith

7.Solo

Han Solo’nun hayatını anlatan hikayede Solo’ya ait olan uzay gemisinin Millenium Lacon ile buluşmasını anlattığı bir yapım olarak karşımıza çıkmaktadır

8.Retun of the Jedi

Luke’un babası olan Darth Vader’ın hikayesini anlatmaktadır. Diğer yandan Han Solo ve Prenses Leia Ölüm Yıldızı’nı ortadan kaldırmaya çalışmaktadır.

9.The Mandalorian

10.The Force Awakens

Olayların Oluş Sırasına Göre Filmlerin Sıralaması Nasıl?

Bölüm 1: The Phantom Menace (1999)

Bölüm 2: Attack of the Clones (2002)

Bölüm 3: Revenge of the Sith (2005)

Solo (2018)

Rogue One (2016)

Bölüm 4: A New Hope (1977)

Bölüm 5: The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Bölüm 6: Retun of the Jedi (1983)

Bölüm 7: The Force Awakens (2015)

Bölüm 8: The Last Jedi (2017)

Bölüm 9: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

Star Wars Filmlerinin Çıkış Senelerine Göre Sıralaması Nedir?

Bölüm 4: A New Hope (1977)

Bölüm 5: The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Bölüm 6: Retun of the Jedi (1983)

Bölüm 1: The Phantom Menace (1999)

Bölüm 2: Attack of the Clones (2002)

Bölüm 3: Revenge of the Sith (2005)

Bölüm 7: The Force Awakens (2015)

Rogue One (2016)

Bölüm 8: The Last Jedi (2017)

Solo (2018)

Bölüm 9: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

Tüm Star Wars Filmleri Listesi

Attack of the Clones (2002)

Lego Star Wars: The Padawan Menace (2011)

The Phantom Menace (1999)

The Clone Wars (2008 - 2014)

Lego Star Wars: The Yoda Chronicles (2013 - 2014)

Star Wars Rebels (2014 - 2018)

Revenge of the Sith (2005)

Solo (2018)

Rogue One (2016)

Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures (2016 - 2017)

Star Wars: Droids (1985 - 1986)

A New Hope (1977)

Lego Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Out (2012)

Star Wars: Holiday Special (1978)

The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

The Retun of the Jedi (1983)

Lego Star Wars: Droid Tales (2015)

Ewoks (1985 - 1986)

The Mandalorian (2019)

Star Wars: Resistance (2018 - ...)

Star Wars: Forces of Destiny (2017 - ...)

Lego Star Wars: The Resistance Rises (2016)

The Last Jedi (2017)

The Force Awakens (2016)

The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

The Rinster Order Sıralaması

Bölüm 4: A New Hope (1977)

Bölüm 5: The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Bölüm 1: The Phantom Menace (1999)

Bölüm 2: Attack of the Clones (2002)

Bölüm 3: Revenge of the Sith (2005)

Bölüm 6: Retun of the Jedi (1983)

The Machete Order Sıralaması

Bölüm 4: A New Hope (1977)

Bölüm 5: The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Bölüm 2: Attack of the Clones (2002)

Bölüm 3: Revenge of the Sith (2005)

Bölüm 6: Retun of the Jedi (1983)

 

 



Son Güncelleme: 22.12.2020 15:16
