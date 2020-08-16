Yeni Volvo XC90 teknik özellikleri ve teknolojik özellikleri açıklandı!

Ödül Ödülü Veren Yıl Ülke Modell Kategori

Best in Class – Large Offroad Euro NCAP 2016 XC90

Best in Class – Overall Euro NCAP 2016 XC90

Truck of the Year Detroit Free Press 2016 USA XC90

Winner in ‘Large 4×4 and SUV’ category The Sunday Times 2016 UK XC90

Luxury SUV/Crossover of the Year Autobytel 2016 USA XC90

Top Pick for Parents Autobytel 2016 USA XC90

Best Buy – Premium Midsize SUV Consumer Guide 2016 USA XC90

Luxury SUV Best Buy Consumers Digest 2016 USA XC90

Top Safety Pick 2016 IIHS 2016 USA XC90

Driver’s Choice – Best of the Year Motor Week 2016 USA XC90

Driver’s Choice – Best Luxury SUV Motor Week 2016 USA XC90

Best 2-litre SUV Torque 2016 Singapore XC90

Car Of The Year Teknikens Värld 2016 Sweden XC90

SUV of the Year Auto Editor-in-chief Association 2016 China XC90

Luxury Car of the Year Mainstream Media Auto Association 2016 China XC90

2016 Mid- and Large Size SUV Award Sina.com 2016 China XC90

Premium SUV of the Year Cars.co.za 2016 South Africa XC90

Car of the Year Business Insider 2015 USA XC90

Car of the Year – Overall Women on Wheels 2015 South Africa XC90

Car of The Year – Large SUV Women on Wheels 2015 South Africa XC90

Best Luxury SUV of the Year 21st Century Business Herald 2015 China XC90

China SUV of the Year Phoenix TV 2015 China XC90

Imported Car of the Year Tencent Auto 2015 China XC90

2015 Luxury SUV 12gang.com 2015 China XC90

Eco Friendly Car of the Year China Business News 2015 China



Best Luxury NEV Zhejiang Daily 2015 China XC90

Luxury SUV of the Year Beijing News 2015 China XC90

Imported Car of the Year Sohu.com 2015 China XC90

Green Large SUV of the Year China Youth Daily 2015 China XC90

Best of the Best – Best Adventure Vehicle Independent Media 2015 South Africa XC90

Best of the Best – Best Overall Independent Media 2015 South Africa XC90

Best Import SUV over EUR 30.000 Auto Trophy World’s Best Cars 2015 Germany XC90

Best Midsize Premium SUV Arab Wheels Awards 2015 UAE XC90

Tech Ride of the Year Yahoo Autos 2015 USA XC90

Premium Car of the Year AutoEsporte 2015 Brazil XC90

Car of the Year AMI Insurance New Zealand 2015 New Zealand XC90

Best Luxury Class Vehicle AMI Insurance New Zealand 2015 New Zealand XC90

Safety Award AMI Insurance New Zealand 2015 New Zealand XC90

Car Of The Year Auto Express 2015 UK XC90

Large SUV of the Year Auto Express 2015 UK XC90

Best Technological Car Mas Que Coches, TELE 5 2015 Spain XC90

Swiss Car of the Year – Runner up Schweizer Illustrierte 2015 Switzerland XC90

Best Luxury Midsize SUV 2015 USA XC90

Car Maker of the Year TU Automotive 2015 USA XC90

Best Big SUV 2015 Sweden XC90

Interior Design of the Year Automotive Interiors Expo 2015 Germany XC90

Yankee Cup Technology Award New England Motor Press Association 2015 USA XC90

Best 4×4 Diesel Car Magazine 2015 UK XC90 Diğer Başarılar

Top Safety Pick 2015 IIHS 2015 USA XC90