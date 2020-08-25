Volvo XC90 Teknik Özellikleri tanıtıldı!

Oturma konforuna maksimum önem verilerek üretilen Volvo XC90 bel destekleri sağlayıp, ileri – geri beşik hareketine sahip ve sonsuz ayar özellikleri bulunmakta olan koltuklarla dikkatleri çekmektedir. Kullanıcılarına anahtarsız çalıştırma konforu sağlayan araçta 12 ultrasonik sensörlü yardım pilotuyla dikey – paralel parklarda büyük kolaylıklar temin eder. Koltuk minderi ve arkalığındaki havalandırma uzun süreli dürüşte sürücü konforunda beklentileri en üst düzeyde karşılamaktadır.
Mevcut dayanıklı çelik malzemelerle üretilmekte olan XC90, çelik kafesli yapılarıyla sürücü ve yolcu emniyeti de maksimum düzeye çıkarmaktadır. Olası kaza esnasında ön ve arkadaki darbe emici bölgeleri çarpışma şiddeti bütün araca dağıtılarak darbe hafiflemektedir.
Volvo XC90 teknik özellikleri nelerdir?
Şık tasarımlarla birlikte keyif veren performansı bulunan Volvo XC90, karbon salınımları noktasında değerlendirilmesi halinde sınıfındaki en duyarlı model olarak öne çıkmaktadır. Çift LED farı ile 3D geri dönüş sistemine sahip ayrıcalıklı tasarımı bulunan araç teknik özellikleriyle göz doldurmaktadır.
|
Ödül
|
Ödülü Veren
|
Yıl
|
Ülke
|
Modell
|
Kategori
|
Best in Class – Large Offroad
|
Euro NCAP
|
2016
|
|
XC90
|
|
Best in Class – Overall
|
Euro NCAP
|
2016
|
|
XC90
|
|
Truck of the Year
|
Detroit Free Press
|
2016
|
USA
|
XC90
|
|
Winner in ‘Large 4×4 and SUV’ category
|
The Sunday Times
|
2016
|
UK
|
XC90
|
|
Luxury SUV/Crossover of the Year
|
Autobytel
|
2016
|
USA
|
XC90
|
|
Top Pick for Parents
|
Autobytel
|
2016
|
USA
|
XC90
|
|
Best Buy – Premium Midsize SUV
|
Consumer Guide
|
2016
|
USA
|
XC90
|
|
Luxury SUV Best Buy
|
Consumers Digest
|
2016
|
USA
|
XC90
|
|
Top Safety Pick 2016
|
IIHS
|
2016
|
USA
|
XC90
|
|
Driver’s Choice – Best of the Year
|
Motor Week
|
2016
|
USA
|
XC90
|
|
Driver’s Choice – Best Luxury SUV
|
Motor Week
|
2016
|
USA
|
XC90
|
|
Best 2-litre SUV
|
Torque
|
2016
|
Singapore
|
XC90
|
|
Car Of The Year
|
Teknikens Värld
|
2016
|
Sweden
|
XC90
|
|
SUV of the Year
|
Auto Editor-in-chief Association
|
2016
|
China
|
XC90
|
|
Luxury Car of the Year
|
Mainstream Media Auto Association
|
2016
|
China
|
XC90
|
|
2016 Mid- and Large Size SUV Award
|
Sina.com
|
2016
|
China
|
XC90
|
|
Premium SUV of the Year
|
Cars.co.za
|
2016
|
South Africa
|
XC90
|
|
Car of the Year
|
Business Insider
|
2015
|
USA
|
XC90
|
|
Car of the Year – Overall
|
Women on Wheels
|
2015
|
South Africa
|
XC90
|
|
Car of The Year – Large SUV
|
Women on Wheels
|
2015
|
South Africa
|
XC90
|
|
Best Luxury SUV of the Year
|
21st Century Business Herald
|
2015
|
China
|
XC90
|
|
China SUV of the Year
|
Phoenix TV
|
2015
|
China
|
XC90
|
|
Imported Car of the Year
|
Tencent Auto
|
2015
|
China
|
XC90
|
|
2015 Luxury SUV
|
12gang.com
|
2015
|
China
|
XC90
|
|
Eco Friendly Car of the Year
|
China Business News
|
2015
|
China
|
|
Best Luxury NEV
|
Zhejiang Daily
|
2015
|
China
|
XC90
|
|
Luxury SUV of the Year
|
Beijing News
|
2015
|
China
|
XC90
|
|
Imported Car of the Year
|
Sohu.com
|
2015
|
China
|
XC90
|
|
Green Large SUV of the Year
|
China Youth Daily
|
2015
|
China
|
XC90
|
|
Best of the Best – Best Adventure Vehicle
|
Independent Media
|
2015
|
South Africa
|
XC90
|
|
Best of the Best – Best Overall
|
Independent Media
|
2015
|
South Africa
|
XC90
|
|
Best Import SUV over EUR 30.000
|
Auto Trophy World’s Best Cars
|
2015
|
Germany
|
XC90
|
|
Best Midsize Premium SUV
|
Arab Wheels Awards
|
2015
|
UAE
|
XC90
|
|
Tech Ride of the Year
|
Yahoo Autos
|
2015
|
USA
|
XC90
|
|
Premium Car of the Year
|
AutoEsporte
|
2015
|
Brazil
|
XC90
|
|
Car of the Year
|
AMI Insurance New Zealand
|
2015
|
New Zealand
|
XC90
|
|
Best Luxury Class Vehicle
|
AMI Insurance New Zealand
|
2015
|
New Zealand
|
XC90
|
|
Safety Award
|
AMI Insurance New Zealand
|
2015
|
New Zealand
|
XC90
|
|
Car Of The Year
|
Auto Express
|
2015
|
UK
|
XC90
|
|
Large SUV of the Year
|
Auto Express
|
2015
|
UK
|
XC90
|
|
Best Technological Car
|
Mas Que Coches, TELE 5
|
2015
|
Spain
|
XC90
|
|
Swiss Car of the Year – Runner up
|
Schweizer Illustrierte
|
2015
|
Switzerland
|
XC90
|
|
Best Luxury Midsize SUV
|
2015
|
USA
|
XC90
|
|
Car Maker of the Year
|
TU Automotive
|
2015
|
USA
|
XC90
|
|
Best Big SUV
|
2015
|
Sweden
|
XC90
|
|
Interior Design of the Year
|
Automotive Interiors Expo
|
2015
|
Germany
|
XC90
|
|
Yankee Cup Technology Award
|
New England Motor Press Association
|
2015
|
USA
|
XC90
|
|
Best 4×4
|
Diesel Car Magazine
|
2015
|
UK
|
XC90
|
Diğer Başarılar
|
Top Safety Pick 2015
|
IIHS
|
2015
|
USA
|
XC90
|
|
Connected Car of the Year
|
01net.com
|
2014
|
France
|
XC90
|
Diğer Başarılar