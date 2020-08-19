İstanbul 28°
Küre Dağları Milli Parkında küpeli su yılanı
Küre Dağları Milli Parkında küpeli...
Trafik magandası soruşturmasında uzlaşma gelişmesi
Trafik magandası soruşturmasında uzlaşma gelişmesi
Tuba Büyüküstün isyan etti! 'Delirdiniz herhalde'
Tuba Büyüküstün isyan etti! 'Delirdiniz...
Beşiktaş'tan Papiss Demba Cisse'ye yeni teklif!
Beşiktaş'tan Papiss Demba Cisse'ye yeni...

Volvo XC90 teknik özellikleri nelerdir? 2020

Volvo XC90 teknik özellikleri nelerdir? 2020

19 Ağustos 2020 Çarşamba

19 Ağustos 2020 Çarşamba 02:26
Volvo XC90 teknik özellikleri nelerdir? 2020
Oturma konforuna maksimum önem verilerek üretilen Volvo XC90 bel destekleri sağlayıp, ileri – geri beşik hareketine sahip ve sonsuz ayar özellikleri bulunmakta olan koltuklarla dikkatleri çekmektedir. Kullanıcılarına anahtarsız çalıştırma konforu sağlayan araçta 12 ultrasonik sensörlü yardım pilotuyla dikey – paralel parklarda büyük kolaylıklar temin eder. Koltuk minderi ve arkalığındaki havalandırma uzun süreli dürüşte sürücü konforunda beklentileri en üst düzeyde karşılamaktadır.

Mevcut dayanıklı çelik malzemelerle üretilmekte olan XC90, çelik kafesli yapılarıyla sürücü ve yolcu emniyeti de maksimum düzeye çıkarmaktadır. Olası kaza esnasında ön ve arkadaki darbe emici bölgeleri çarpışma şiddeti bütün araca dağıtılarak darbe hafiflemektedir.

Volvo XC90 teknik özellikleri nelerdir?

Şık tasarımlarla birlikte keyif veren performansı bulunan Volvo XC90, karbon salınımları noktasında değerlendirilmesi halinde sınıfındaki en duyarlı model olarak öne çıkmaktadır. Çift LED farı ile 3D geri dönüş sistemine sahip ayrıcalıklı tasarımı bulunan araç teknik özellikleriyle göz doldurmaktadır.

Ödül

Ödülü Veren

Yıl

Ülke

Modell

Kategori

Best in Class – Large Offroad

Euro NCAP

2016

 

XC90

 

Best in Class – Overall

Euro NCAP

2016

 

XC90

 

Truck of the Year

Detroit Free Press

2016

USA

XC90

 

Winner in ‘Large 4×4 and SUV’ category

The Sunday Times

2016

UK

XC90

 

Luxury SUV/Crossover of the Year

Autobytel

2016

USA

XC90

 

Top Pick for Parents

Autobytel

2016

USA

XC90

 

Best Buy – Premium Midsize SUV

Consumer Guide

2016

USA

XC90

 

Luxury SUV Best Buy

Consumers Digest

2016

USA

XC90

 

Top Safety Pick 2016

IIHS

2016

USA

XC90

 

Driver’s Choice – Best of the Year

Motor Week

2016

USA

XC90

 

Driver’s Choice – Best Luxury SUV

Motor Week

2016

USA

XC90

 

Best 2-litre SUV

Torque

2016

Singapore

XC90

 

Car Of The Year

Teknikens Värld

2016

Sweden

XC90

 

SUV of the Year

Auto Editor-in-chief Association

2016

China

XC90

 

Luxury Car of the Year

Mainstream Media Auto Association

2016

China

XC90

 

2016 Mid- and Large Size SUV Award

Sina.com

2016

China

XC90

 

Premium SUV of the Year

Cars.co.za

2016

South Africa

XC90

 

Car of the Year

Business Insider

2015

USA

XC90

 

Car of the Year – Overall

Women on Wheels

2015

South Africa

XC90

 

Car of The Year – Large SUV

Women on Wheels

2015

South Africa

XC90

 

Best Luxury SUV of the Year

21st Century Business Herald

2015

China

XC90

 

China SUV of the Year

Phoenix TV

2015

China

XC90

 

Imported Car of the Year

Tencent Auto

2015

China

XC90

 

2015 Luxury SUV

12gang.com

2015

China

XC90

 

Eco Friendly Car of the Year

China Business News

2015

China


XC90

 

Best Luxury NEV

Zhejiang Daily

2015

China

XC90

 

Luxury SUV of the Year

Beijing News

2015

China

XC90

 

Imported Car of the Year

Sohu.com

2015

China

XC90

 

Green Large SUV of the Year

China Youth Daily

2015

China

XC90

 

Best of the Best – Best Adventure Vehicle

Independent Media

2015

South Africa

XC90

 

Best of the Best – Best Overall

Independent Media

2015

South Africa

XC90

 

Best Import SUV over EUR 30.000

Auto Trophy World’s Best Cars

2015

Germany

XC90

 

Best Midsize Premium SUV

Arab Wheels Awards

2015

UAE

XC90

 

Tech Ride of the Year

Yahoo Autos

2015

USA

XC90

 

Premium Car of the Year

AutoEsporte

2015

Brazil

XC90

 

Car of the Year

AMI Insurance New Zealand

2015

New Zealand

XC90

 

Best Luxury Class Vehicle

AMI Insurance New Zealand

2015

New Zealand

XC90

 

Safety Award

AMI Insurance New Zealand

2015

New Zealand

XC90

 

Car Of The Year

Auto Express

2015

UK

XC90

 

Large SUV of the Year

Auto Express

2015

UK

XC90

 

Best Technological Car

Mas Que Coches, TELE 5

2015

Spain

XC90

 

Swiss Car of the Year – Runner up

Schweizer Illustrierte

2015

Switzerland

XC90

 

Best Luxury Midsize SUV

2015

USA

XC90

 

Car Maker of the Year

TU Automotive

2015

USA

XC90

 

Best Big SUV

2015

Sweden

XC90

 

Interior Design of the Year

Automotive Interiors Expo

2015

Germany

XC90

 

Yankee Cup Technology Award

New England Motor Press Association

2015

USA

XC90

 

Best 4×4

Diesel Car Magazine

2015

UK

XC90

Diğer Başarılar

Top Safety Pick 2015

IIHS

2015

USA

XC90

 

Connected Car of the Year

01net.com

2014

France

XC90

Diğer Başarılar

 



