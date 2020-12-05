İstanbul 15°
iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max Türkiye satış fiyatları

Herkesin merakla beklediği İphone 12 serisinin tanıtımı, 13 Ekim 2020 tarihinde gerçekleşti. Türkiye’de satışa sunulacak telefonların fiyatları belli oldu.

05 Aralık 2020 Cumartesi 00:00
iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max Türkiye satış fiyatları
Takip Et:

 

Yeni akıllı telefon serisi İphone 12,  13 Ekim 2020 tarihinde yaptığı tanıtımla birlikte merakları giderdi.  İşte yeni çıkan İphone 12 serisinin fiyatları;

 

 

İphone 12 mini 64 GB2

9.999,00 TL

 

iPhone 12 mini 128 GB2

10.499,00 TL

 

iPhone 12 mini 256 GB2

11.499,00 TL

 

iPhone 12 64 GB2

10.999,00 TL

 

iPhone 12 128 GB2

11.499,00 TL

 

iPhone 12 256 GB2

12.499,00 TL

 

iPhone 12 Pro 128 GB²

14.999,00 TL

 

iPhone 12 Pro 256 GB²

15.999,00 TL

 

iPhone 12 Pro 512 GB²

17.999,00 TL

 

iPhone 12 Pro Max 128 GB²

16.999,00 TL

 

iPhone 12 Pro Max 256 GB²

17.999,00 TL

 

iPhone 12 Pro Max 512 GB²

19.999,00 TL



Son Güncelleme: 05.12.2020 00:00
