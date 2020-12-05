iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max Türkiye satış fiyatları

Yeni akıllı telefon serisi İphone 12, 13 Ekim 2020 tarihinde yaptığı tanıtımla birlikte merakları giderdi. İşte yeni çıkan İphone 12 serisinin fiyatları;
İphone 12 mini 64 GB2
9.999,00 TL
iPhone 12 mini 128 GB2
10.499,00 TL
iPhone 12 mini 256 GB2
11.499,00 TL
iPhone 12 64 GB2
10.999,00 TL
iPhone 12 128 GB2
11.499,00 TL
12.499,00 TL
iPhone 12 Pro 128 GB²
14.999,00 TL
iPhone 12 Pro 256 GB²
15.999,00 TL
iPhone 12 Pro 512 GB²
17.999,00 TL
iPhone 12 Pro Max 128 GB²
16.999,00 TL
iPhone 12 Pro Max 256 GB²
17.999,00 TL
iPhone 12 Pro Max 512 GB²
19.999,00 TL
Son Güncelleme: 05.12.2020 00:00