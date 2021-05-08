GeForce Now Kütüphanesi Mayıs ayında gelecek oyunlar

GeForce Now kütüphanesine birbirinden güzel 17 oyun ekledi. platforma bu ay toplam 61 tane yeni oyun dahil olacak. Şirketin bir klasik haline getirdiği Perşembe günleriyle birlikte platforma yeni oyunlar ekliyor.
Şirketin yaptığı açıklamada, Mayıs ayının ilk haftasında 17 adet oyunun kütüphaneye eklendiği duyuruldu.
GeForce Now kütüphanesine eklenen ve eklenecek olan oyunlar
Alan Wake
Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
Pine
Alan Wake’s American Nightmare
Assetto Corsa
Beat Cop
Chronicon
Death Rally
Hitman 2: Silent Assassin
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV
MotoGP21
Observer System Redux
Pacify
Project: Gorgon
THE SHORE
Steep
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist
Mayıs ayında eklenecek diğer oyunlar:
41 Hours
Bad North
Battlefleet Gothic: Armada
Breathedge
Bridge Constructor Portal
Chess Ultra
Child of Light
Cyber Hook
Deathsmiles
Enlisted
Groove Coaster
Hearts of Iron III
Hyperdrive Massacre
Imagine Earth
Just Die Already
Kill It With Fire
King’s Bounty: Dark Side
Last Epoch
Monopoly Plus
Monster Prom
Necromunda: Underhive Wars
OneShot
Ostriv
Outland
Outlast 2
Red Wings: Ace of the Skies
Redout: Enhanced Edition
RIME
Sabotaj
Space Crew
Space Invaders Extreme
Super Mecha Champions
Thea: The Awakening
Three Kingdoms: The Last Warlord
Tomb Raider Legend
Trainz Railroad Simulator 2019
Valiant Hearts: The Great War
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Prophecy
Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground
Warlock – Master of the Arcane
When Ski Lifts Go Wrong