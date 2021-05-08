GeForce Now Kütüphanesi Mayıs ayında gelecek oyunlar

GeForce Now kütüphanesine birbirinden güzel 17 oyun ekledi. platforma bu ay toplam 61 tane yeni oyun dahil olacak. Şirketin bir klasik haline getirdiği Perşembe günleriyle birlikte platforma yeni oyunlar ekliyor.

Şirketin yaptığı açıklamada, Mayıs ayının ilk haftasında 17 adet oyunun kütüphaneye eklendiği duyuruldu.

GeForce Now kütüphanesine eklenen ve eklenecek olan oyunlar

Alan Wake

Call of Juarez: Gunslinger

Pine

Alan Wake’s American Nightmare

Assetto Corsa

Beat Cop

Chronicon

Death Rally

Hitman 2: Silent Assassin

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV

MotoGP21

Observer System Redux

Pacify

Project: Gorgon

THE SHORE

Steep

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist

Mayıs ayında eklenecek diğer oyunlar:

41 Hours

Bad North

Battlefleet Gothic: Armada

Breathedge

Bridge Constructor Portal

Chess Ultra

Child of Light

Cyber Hook

Deathsmiles

Enlisted

Groove Coaster

Hearts of Iron 2 Complete

Hearts of Iron III

Hyperdrive Massacre

Imagine Earth

Just Die Already

Kill It With Fire

King’s Bounty: Dark Side

Last Epoch

Monopoly Plus

Monster Prom

Necromunda: Underhive Wars

OneShot

Ostriv

Outland

Outlast 2

Red Wings: Ace of the Skies

Redout: Enhanced Edition

RIME

Sabotaj

Space Crew

Space Invaders Extreme

Super Mecha Champions

Thea: The Awakening

Three Kingdoms: The Last Warlord

Tomb Raider Legend

Trainz Railroad Simulator 2019

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Prophecy

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground

Warlock – Master of the Arcane

When Ski Lifts Go Wrong