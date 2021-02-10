İstanbul 15°
Oscar ödül töreni ne zaman yapılacak? Pandemide ödül töreni nasıl olacak?

Korana salgını bütün dünyayı etkisi altına almaya devam ederken, salgın gölgesinde yapılması beklenen Oscar Töreni ile ilgili detaylar da belirginleşiyor.

10 Şubat 2021 Çarşamba 23:56
Oscar ödül töreni ne zaman yapılacak? Pandemide ödül töreni nasıl olacak?
Korana salgını nedeni ile 25 Nisan 2021 Pazar tarihine ertelenen tören yayını yalnızca Los Angeles’taki Dolby Theatre’da değil birden fazla yerden gerçekleşecek.

Hollywood’da yer alan bütün sinema endüstrisi gruplarına benzer olarak Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi de salgın nedeni ile yapılandırıldı. Pandemi nedeni ile birkaç kural da kalıcı olmayacak şekilde değişti.

Oscar Törenleri, Super Bowl’dan sonra en fazla izlenen 2. Tören. Ayrıca törenin pandemi şartlarına karşı ilgi çekici olması için de çalışmalara devam ediliyor.

Ödüle dair detaylar ilerleyen günlerde duyurulacak iken, 93. Akademi Ödülleri’nin 9 kategorisi içinde kısaltılan aday listesi yayınlandı.

9 kategorideki aday adayları şunlardır:

-En İyi Belgesel

 

All In: The Fight for Democracy

 

Boys State

 

Collective

 

Crip Camp

 

Dick Johnson Is Dead

 

Gunda

 

MLK/FBI

 

The Mole Agent

 

My Octopus Teacher

 

Nottuno

 

The Painter and the Thief

 

76 Days

 

Time

 

The Truffle Hunters

 

Welcome to Chechnya

 

-En İyi Kısa Belgesel

 

Abortion Helpline, This Is Lisa

 

Call Center Blues

 

Colette

 

A Concerto Is a Conversation

 

Do Not Split

 

Hunger Ward

 

Hysterical Girl

 

A Love Song for Latasha

 

The Speed Cubers

 

What Would Sophia Loren Do?

 

-En İyi Uluslararası Film

 

Quo Vadis, Aida? – Bosna Hersek

 

The Mole Agent – Şili

 

Charlatan – Çekya

 

Another Round – Danimarka

 

Two of Us – Fransa

 

La Llorona – Guatemala

 

Better Days – Hong Kong

 

Sun Children – Iran

 

Night of the Kings – Fildişi Sahili

 

I’m No Longer Here – Meksika

 

Hope – Norveç

 

Collective – Romanya

 

Dear Comrades! – Rusya

 

A Sun – Tayvan

 

The Man Who Sold His Skin – Tunus

 

-En İyi Saç ve Makyaj

 

Birds of Prey

 

Emma

 

The Glorias

 

Hillbilly Elegy

 

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Jouney

 

The Little Things

 

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

 

Mank

 

One Night in Miami…

 

Pinocchio

 

-En İyi Orijinal Müzik

 

Ammonite

 

Blizzard of Souls

 

Da 5 Bloods

 

The Invisible Man

 

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Jouney

 

The Life Ahead

 

The Little Things

 

Mank

 

The Midnight Sky

 

Minari

 

Mulan

 

News of the World

 

Soul

 

Tenet

 

The Trial of the Chicago

 

-En İyi Orijinal Şarkı

 

Tuntables – All In: The Fight for Democracy

 

See What You’ve Done – Belly of the Beast

 

Wuhan Flu – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

 

Husavik – Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

 

Never Break – Giving Voice

 

Make It Work – Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Jouney

 

Fight For You – Judas and the Black Messiah

 

lo Sì (Seen) – The Life Ahead

 

Rain Song – Minari

 

Show Me Your Soul – Mr. Soul!

 

Loyal Brave True – Mulan

 

Free – The One and Only Ivan

 

Speak Now – One Night in Miami

 

Green – Sound of Metal

 

Hear My Voice – The Trial of the Chicago 7

 

-En İyi Kısa Animasyon

 

Burrow

 

Genius Loci

 

If Anything Happens I Love You

 

Kapaemahu

 

Opera

 

Out

 

The Snail and the Whale

 

To Gerard

 

Traces

 

Yes-People

 

-En İyi Kısa Film

 

Bittu

 

Da Yie

 

Feeling Through

 

The Human Voice

 

The Kicksled Choir

 

The Letter Room

 

The Present

 

Two Distant Strangers

 

The Van

 

White Eye

 

-En İyi Görsel Efekt

 

Birds of Prey

 

Bloodshot

 

Love and Monsters

 

Mank

 

The Midnight Sky

 

Mulan

 

The One and Only Ivan

 

Soul

 

Tenet

 

Welcome to Chechnya



Son Güncelleme: 10.02.2021 23:56
