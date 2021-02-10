Oscar ödül töreni ne zaman yapılacak? Pandemide ödül töreni nasıl olacak?

Korana salgını nedeni ile 25 Nisan 2021 Pazar tarihine ertelenen tören yayını yalnızca Los Angeles’taki Dolby Theatre’da değil birden fazla yerden gerçekleşecek.

Hollywood’da yer alan bütün sinema endüstrisi gruplarına benzer olarak Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi de salgın nedeni ile yapılandırıldı. Pandemi nedeni ile birkaç kural da kalıcı olmayacak şekilde değişti.

Oscar Törenleri, Super Bowl’dan sonra en fazla izlenen 2. Tören. Ayrıca törenin pandemi şartlarına karşı ilgi çekici olması için de çalışmalara devam ediliyor.

Ödüle dair detaylar ilerleyen günlerde duyurulacak iken, 93. Akademi Ödülleri’nin 9 kategorisi içinde kısaltılan aday listesi yayınlandı.

9 kategorideki aday adayları şunlardır:

-En İyi Belgesel

All In: The Fight for Democracy

Boys State

Collective

Crip Camp

Dick Johnson Is Dead

Gunda

MLK/FBI

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Nottuno

The Painter and the Thief

76 Days

Time

The Truffle Hunters

Welcome to Chechnya

-En İyi Kısa Belgesel

Abortion Helpline, This Is Lisa

Call Center Blues

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

Hysterical Girl

A Love Song for Latasha

The Speed Cubers

What Would Sophia Loren Do?

-En İyi Uluslararası Film

Quo Vadis, Aida? – Bosna Hersek

The Mole Agent – Şili

Charlatan – Çekya

Another Round – Danimarka

Two of Us – Fransa

La Llorona – Guatemala

Better Days – Hong Kong

Sun Children – Iran

Night of the Kings – Fildişi Sahili

I’m No Longer Here – Meksika

Hope – Norveç

Collective – Romanya

Dear Comrades! – Rusya

A Sun – Tayvan

The Man Who Sold His Skin – Tunus

-En İyi Saç ve Makyaj

Birds of Prey

Emma

The Glorias

Hillbilly Elegy

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Jouney

The Little Things

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

One Night in Miami…

Pinocchio

-En İyi Orijinal Müzik

Ammonite

Blizzard of Souls

Da 5 Bloods

The Invisible Man

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Jouney

The Life Ahead

The Little Things

Mank

The Midnight Sky

Minari

Mulan

News of the World

Soul

Tenet

The Trial of the Chicago

-En İyi Orijinal Şarkı

Tuntables – All In: The Fight for Democracy

See What You’ve Done – Belly of the Beast

Wuhan Flu – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Husavik – Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Never Break – Giving Voice

Make It Work – Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Jouney

Fight For You – Judas and the Black Messiah

lo Sì (Seen) – The Life Ahead

Rain Song – Minari

Show Me Your Soul – Mr. Soul!

Loyal Brave True – Mulan

Free – The One and Only Ivan

Speak Now – One Night in Miami

Green – Sound of Metal

Hear My Voice – The Trial of the Chicago 7

-En İyi Kısa Animasyon

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Kapaemahu

Opera

Out

The Snail and the Whale

To Gerard

Traces

Yes-People

-En İyi Kısa Film

Bittu

Da Yie

Feeling Through

The Human Voice

The Kicksled Choir

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

The Van

White Eye

-En İyi Görsel Efekt

Birds of Prey

Bloodshot

Love and Monsters

Mank

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Soul

Tenet

Welcome to Chechnya