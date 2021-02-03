78. Altın Küre Ödül Töreni adayları kimler? Altın Küre ödül töreni olacak mı, ne zaman yapılacak?

78. Altın Küre Ödülü’ne hangi isimler aday?
2021 yılında düzenlenecek olan 78. Altın Küre Ödülü’ne aday olan isimler duyuruldu. İşte o isimler!
Film dalında Altın Küre adayları
En iyi film (Drama)
- The Father
- Mank
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- The Trial of the Chicago
En iyi film (Komedi veya da müzikal)
- Borat Subsquent Moviefilm
- Hamilton
- Music
- Palm Springs
- The Prom
En iyi erkek oyuncu (Drama)
- Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins – The Father
- Gary Oldman – Mank
- Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian
En iyi kadın oyuncu (Drama)
- Viola Davis -Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Andra Day – The United States vs Billie
- Frances McDormand – Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
- Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
En iyi erkek oyuncu (Komedi - müzikal)
- Sacha Boran Cohen – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- James Corden – The Prom
- Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton
- Dev Patel – The Personal History of David Copperfield
- Andy Samberg – Palm Springs
En iyi kadın oyuncu (KOMEDİ- müzikal)
- Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Kate Hudson – Music
- Michelle Pfeiffer – French Exit
- Rosamund Pike – I Care A Lot
- Anya Taylor-Joy – Emma
En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu
- Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
- Jared Leto – The Little Things
- Bill Murray – On the Rocks
- Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night in Miami
En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu
- Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman – The Father
- Jodie Foster – The Mauritanian
- Amanda Seyfried – Mank
- Helena Zengel – News of the World
En iyi yönetmen
- Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
- David Fincher – Mank
- Regina King – One Night in Miami
- Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Chloe Zhao – Nomadland
En iyi senaryo
- Promising Young Woman
- Mank
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
- The Father
- Nomadland
En iyi müzik
- The Midnight Sky
- Tenet
- News of the World
- Mank
- Soul
En iyi orijinal şarkı
- Fight for You – Judas and the Black Messiah
- Hear My Voice – The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Io Si – The Life Ahead
- Speak Now – One Night in Miami
En iyi animasyon filmi
- The Croods: A New Age
- Onward
- Over the Moon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers
Yabancı dilde en iyi film
- Another Round (Danimarka)
- La Llorona (Guatemala)
- The Life Ahead (İtalya)
- Minari (ABD)
- Two of Us (Fransa)
Dizi alanında Altın Küre adayları
En iyi dizi (Drama)
- The Crown
- The Mandalorian
- Ozark
- Lovecraft Country
- Ratched
En iyi dizi (Komedi - Müzikal)
- Emily in Paris
- Ted Lasso
- The Flight Attendant
- Schitt's Creek
- The Great
En iyi erkek oyuncu (Drama)
- Jason Bateman – Ozark
- Josh O'Connor – The Crown
- Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
- Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason
- Al Pacino – Hunters
En iyi kadın oyuncu (Drama)
- Olivia Colman – The Crown
- Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
- Emma Corrin – The Crown
- Laura Linney – Ozark
- Sarah Paulson – Ratched
En iyi kadın oyuncu (Komedi – Müzikal)
- Lily Collins – Emily in Paris
- Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
- Elle Fanning – The Great
- Catherine O'Hara – Schitt's Creek
- Jane Levy – Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
En iyi erkek oyuncu (Komedi - Müzikal)
- Don Cheadle – Black Pazartesi
- Nicholas Hault – The Great
- Eugene Levy – Schitt's Creek
- Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
- Ramy Youssef – Ramy
En iyi mini dizi / Film
- Normal People
- The Queen's Gambit
- The Undoing
- Small Axe
- Unorthodox
En iyi kadın oyuncu (Mini dizi / TV Filmi)
- Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen's Gambit
- Shira Haas – Unorthodox
- Nicole Kidman – The Undoing
- Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America
- Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People
En iyi erkek oyuncu (Mini dizi / TV filmi)
- Bryan Cranston – Your Honor
- Jeff Daniels – The Comey Rule
- Ethan Hawke – The Good Lord Bird
- Hugh Grant – The Undoing
- Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much Is True
En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu (Dizi, mini dizi , TV fimki)
- Gillian Anderson – The Crown
- Helene Bonham Carter – The Crown
- Julia Ganer – Ozark
- Annie Murphy – Schitt's Creek
- Cynthia Nixon – Ratched
En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu (Dizi, mini dizi , TV filmi)
- John Boyega – Small Axe
- Brendan Gleeson – The Comey Rule
- Dan Levy – Schitt's Creek
- Jim Parsons – Hollywood
- Donald Sutherland – The Undoing
Son Güncelleme: 03.02.2021 20:55