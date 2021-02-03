İstanbul 15°
78. Altın Küre Ödül Töreni adayları kimler? Altın Küre ödül töreni olacak mı, ne zaman yapılacak?

Merak edilen 2021 Altın Küre adayları resmi olarak açıklandı. 78. Altın Küre törenine dair detaylar haberimizde.

03 Şubat 2021 Çarşamba 20:55
78. Altın Küre Ödül Töreni adayları kimler? Altın Küre ödül töreni olacak mı, ne zaman yapılacak?
Takip Et:

Golden Globe Awards (Altın Küre Ödülleri) her sene resmi bir tören ile düzenlenen, film ile televizyon dizilerini verilen bir Amerikan ödül türüdür. Hollwood Foreign Press Association (Hollywood Yabancı Basın Birliği) tarafından 1944 yılından bu güne kadar verilen ödüller film endüstrisi için verilen ödüller arasında yer alıyor. Ödül töreni, Oscar ile Grammy ödül törenlerinden sonra en fazla izlenilen törendir. Törende verilen ödüller, film, dizi veya aktris ile aktörler açısından iyi birer referans olarak kabul ediliyor.  78. Altın Küre Ödülü’ne aday olan isimler haberimizin devamında yer alıyor.

78. Altın Küre Ödülü’ne hangi isimler aday?

2021 yılında düzenlenecek olan 78. Altın Küre Ödülü’ne aday olan isimler duyuruldu. İşte o isimler!

Film dalında Altın Küre adayları

En iyi film (Drama)                                              

  • The Father
  • Mank
  • Nomadland
  • Promising Young Woman
  • The Trial of the Chicago

En iyi film (Komedi veya da müzikal)

  • Borat Subsquent Moviefilm
  • Hamilton
  • Music
  • Palm Springs
  • The Prom

En iyi erkek oyuncu (Drama)

  • Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
  • Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
  • Anthony Hopkins – The Father
  • Gary Oldman – Mank
  • Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian

En iyi kadın oyuncu (Drama)

  • Viola Davis -Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
  • Andra Day – The United States vs Billie
  • Frances McDormand – Nomadland
  • Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
  • Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

En iyi erkek oyuncu (Komedi - müzikal)

  • Sacha Boran Cohen – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
  • James Corden – The Prom
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton
  • Dev Patel – The Personal History of David Copperfield
  • Andy Samberg – Palm Springs

En iyi kadın oyuncu (KOMEDİ- müzikal)

  • Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
  • Kate Hudson – Music
  • Michelle Pfeiffer – French Exit
  • Rosamund Pike – I Care A Lot
  • Anya Taylor-Joy – Emma

En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu

  • Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
  • Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Jared Leto – The Little Things
  • Bill Murray – On the Rocks
  • Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night in Miami

En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu

  • Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
  • Olivia Colman – The Father
  • Jodie Foster – The Mauritanian
  • Amanda Seyfried – Mank
  • Helena Zengel – News of the World

En iyi yönetmen

  • Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
  • David Fincher – Mank
  • Regina King – One Night in Miami
  • Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7
  • Chloe Zhao – Nomadland

En iyi senaryo

  • Promising Young Woman
  • Mank
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7
  • The Father
  • Nomadland

En iyi müzik

  • The Midnight Sky
  • Tenet
  • News of the World
  • Mank
  • Soul

En iyi orijinal şarkı

  • Fight for You – Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Hear My Voice – The Trial of the Chicago 7
  • Io Si – The Life Ahead
  • Speak Now – One Night in Miami

En iyi animasyon filmi

  • The Croods: A New Age
  • Onward
  • Over the Moon
  • Soul
  • Wolfwalkers

Yabancı dilde en iyi film

  • Another Round (Danimarka)
  • La Llorona (Guatemala)
  • The Life Ahead (İtalya)
  • Minari (ABD)
  • Two of Us (Fransa)

Dizi alanında Altın Küre adayları

En iyi dizi (Drama)

  • The Crown
  • The Mandalorian
  • Ozark
  • Lovecraft Country
  • Ratched

En iyi dizi  (Komedi - Müzikal)

  • Emily in Paris
  • Ted Lasso
  • The Flight Attendant
  • Schitt's Creek
  • The Great

En iyi erkek oyuncu (Drama)

  • Jason Bateman – Ozark
  • Josh O'Connor – The Crown
  • Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
  • Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason
  • Al Pacino – Hunters

En iyi kadın oyuncu (Drama)

  • Olivia Colman – The Crown
  • Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
  • Emma Corrin – The Crown
  • Laura Linney – Ozark
  • Sarah Paulson – Ratched

En iyi kadın oyuncu (Komedi – Müzikal)

  • Lily Collins – Emily in Paris
  • Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
  • Elle Fanning – The Great
  • Catherine O'Hara – Schitt's Creek
  • Jane Levy – Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

En iyi erkek oyuncu (Komedi - Müzikal)

  • Don Cheadle – Black Pazartesi
  • Nicholas Hault – The Great
  • Eugene Levy – Schitt's Creek
  • Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
  • Ramy Youssef – Ramy

En iyi mini dizi / Film

  • Normal People
  • The Queen's Gambit
  • The Undoing
  • Small Axe
  • Unorthodox

En iyi kadın oyuncu (Mini dizi  / TV Filmi)

  • Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen's Gambit
  • Shira Haas – Unorthodox
  • Nicole Kidman – The Undoing
  • Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America
  • Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People

En iyi erkek oyuncu (Mini dizi / TV filmi)

  • Bryan Cranston – Your Honor
  • Jeff Daniels – The Comey Rule
  • Ethan Hawke – The Good Lord Bird
  • Hugh Grant – The Undoing
  • Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much Is True

En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu (Dizi, mini dizi , TV fimki)

  • Gillian Anderson – The Crown
  • Helene Bonham Carter – The Crown
  • Julia Ganer – Ozark
  • Annie Murphy – Schitt's Creek
  • Cynthia Nixon – Ratched

En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu (Dizi, mini dizi , TV filmi)

  • John Boyega – Small Axe
  • Brendan Gleeson – The Comey Rule
  • Dan Levy – Schitt's Creek
  • Jim Parsons – Hollywood
  • Donald Sutherland – The Undoing


